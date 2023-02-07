Azerbaijani rescuers pull from rubble 3 people in earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The rescue team of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled 3 people from the rubble, Trend reports.

As part of the rescue and research operations conducted in Turkish Kahramanmaras which is severely damaged after the strong earthquake in Türkiye, the rescuers of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled 3 people from the rubble and recovered 10 bodies.

Additional information will be provided on the progress of rescue operations.

In accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are working in the disaster zone in order to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake in Türkiye and support search and rescue operations in the fraternal country.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.