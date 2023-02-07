Azerbaijan to evacuate students, people in need of urgent care from quake-hit Türkiye - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The evacuation of students studying in Türkiye and people in need of emergency care will be carried out first, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that from today, buses with evacuees will be sent to Azerbaijan from the bus stations of the Turkish provinces of Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Gaziantep, and Adana. In the first stage, the evacuation of students studying in Türkiye and people in need of emergency care will be carried out.

A group of employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye has been sent to the regions affected by the earthquake in order to ensure the process of ground evacuation.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.