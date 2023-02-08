Preparations are underway to send next aid to Türkiye - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Preparations are underway to send another aid to Türkiye, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Preparations for next aid is underway. Azerbaijan is sending planes and special vehicles that will include tents, bedding, heaters, tables, seats and other equipment for the victims of earthquake in brotherly Türkiye. So far, more than 470 rescue and medical teams dispatched," he wrote.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,434 people were killed, 31,777 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.