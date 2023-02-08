Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends another humanitarian aid to Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. In accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in order to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, a plane with another humanitarian cargo of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to the fraternal country, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

A plane with humanitarian aid took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Turkish city of Adana

In total, 115 tents of various sizes, 1,448 blankets, 140 beds, 90 heaters, 300 tables, 1,000 chairs, 2,000 terry towels and other equipment were sent by plane.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,894 people were killed, 34,810 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.