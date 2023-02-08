Azerbaijani hospitals equipped to treat victims of Türkiye earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. On the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, medical institutions located in Baku, other cities, the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been placed on alert for the treatment of earthquake-affected victims in Türkiye, Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said during a phone conversation with his Turkish colleague Fahrettin Koca, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

"In total, 2,000 beds have been assigned for this purpose. Azerbaijani doctors are fully prepared to provide support to the quake victims," Musayev noted.

He also expressed condolences to the families of victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 9,057 people have been killed, and 52,979 have got injured in the quake.