Another batch of humanitarian aid of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sent to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, special vehicles with regular humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the Republic of Türkiye to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the country, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the information, 830 tents and 279 heaters were dispatched to accommodate earthquake-damaged people through 16 vehicles of the ministry.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.