Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health to expand co-op with Asian Development Bank (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health held a meeting with Candice McDeigan, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev noted the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank: "Our joint regional cooperation has been developing dynamically in recent years."

Teymur Musayev noted that the use of digital technologies is the basis of ongoing reforms in the healthcare system. He also added that the improvement of the healthcare system, in particular, digitalization and the development of human capital, is a priority issue for Azerbaijan.

According to him, cooperation with the Asian Development Bank in various fields has particular significance from the point of view of the implementation of advanced international experience in Azerbaijan. Therefore, the Ministry of Health is interested in expanding its cooperation with the Asian Development Bank in this field.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, the country director stressed that ADB supports the reforms carried out in the healthcare system of Azerbaijan. Candice McDeigan also noted that during the current year, the Asian Development Bank will develop a strategy for country cooperation with Azerbaijan for 2024-2028. According to her, this document will determine the long-term priorities of the ADB-Azerbaijan partnership, including cooperation in the healthcare sector.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation during the next period of the Country Cooperation Strategy. The parties also discussed cooperation on the development of digital healthcare in Azerbaijan.