Azerbaijan's Lankaran sends humanitarian aid to quake-affected Turkish citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A campaign of humanitarian assistance to Türkiye is being held in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district to support the people affected by the powerful earthquake, the Lankaran City Executive Power told Trend.

During the campaign conducted under the motto "Lankaranians with you, Türkiye" on the initiative of the district residents, humanitarian aid, which consists mainly of ready-made food and winter clothes, has already been carried to the Turkish Embassy.

The executive power also demonstrated that it’s close to Türkiye by sending 15 tons of Lankaran rice worth 50,000 manat ($29,410) and one ton of Lankaran tea to the city of Kahramanmaras.

The collection and sending of humanitarian aid to Türkiye has been going on since February 6, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,318 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.