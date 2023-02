BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The captain of the FlyDubai aircraft flying on the Dubai-Makhachkala route requested landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to heavy fog at the destination, Trend reports referring to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Boeing 737 landed at Baku airport at 03:52 (GMT+4).

The passengers and crew of the flight are currently in the transit zone of the Baku airport.