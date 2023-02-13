Azerbaijani rescuers setting up tents for earthquake-affected people in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. As reported earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan delivered a large number of tents to Türkiye for the earthquake-affected people, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani rescuers are setting up tents in the Kahramanmaras province, which was badly hit by the powerful quake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.