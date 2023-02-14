Azerbaijani deputy minister of emergency situations holds meeting in Türkiye quake zone (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A meeting has been held at the headquarters of the rescue forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations in the earthquake zone in Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was organized in the province of Kahramanmaras with the participation of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Etibar Mirzayev.

The meeting participants discussed the current operational situation and the results achieved.

Further steps, including the delivery and transfer of humanitarian aid, were also discussed, and relevant instructions were given.

Following the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rescue forces of the ministry continue to search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

As a result of the operations conducted in the Turkish Kahramanmaras Province, which was severely damaged by the earthquake, 53 people have been rescued, and the bodies of 655 people were pulled from the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.