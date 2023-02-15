Azerbaijani Army holding kettlebell lifting championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Azerbaijani Army is holding the kettlebell lifting championship, following the 2023 training plan approved by the defense minister, the ministry told Trend.

Participants of the championship, held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army, observed a minute's silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, fallen Azerbaijani servicemen, who died in the fight for the country's independence and territorial integrity, as well as Turkish brothers and sisters, who lost their lives following the powerful earthquake in Türkiye.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed during the event.

Later, a draw for the teams participating in the championship was held. Servicemen were informed of the objectives of the competition and safety regulations.

Eight teams consisting of 44 servicemen compete in six weight categories without strain and in a push, in the championship, which will last until February 17.