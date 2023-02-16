Azerbaijan's Sumgayit City Executive Power delivers additional humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Azerbaijani city and district executive authorities continue sending humanitarian assistance to quake-struck Türkiye, on a daily basis, in support of the disaster victims, Trend reports.

Providing warm shelters to people left homeless in the disaster area is currently among the most crucial problems. In this regard, by order of Azerbaijan's executive authorities, 90 modern modular houses have been manufactured.

Such one- and two-room houses offer living conditions for 10-12 people.

On February 13, the Sumgayit City Executive Power sent four modular houses, while on February 15, a total of 20 houses were delivered to Türkiye on behalf of Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Jalilabad, and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the city executive authority has sent four more modular houses today to quake-affected Türkiye.

All 90 modern modular homes will be delivered to the disaster area by the end of the current week.

From the first days of the tragedy, the executive powers of Azerbaijani cities and districts have been sending warm clothes, bed linen, food, industrial goods, medicines, heaters, generators, and tents to quake-affected people. Up until now, Azerbaijani executive authorities have sent humanitarian assistance to Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other Turkish provinces. This process will further continue.