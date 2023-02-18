First competitive day of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics starts in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The first day of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics competitions has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Qualifying performances in individual and synchronized programs for men and women will be held today.

According to the results of the first day's competitions, finalists will be determined in the individual program among women, in synchronized jumps among men and women, as well as semi-finalists in the individual program among men.

The second and final day of the World Cup, in which more than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries are taking part, will be held on February 19 in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by Seljan Mahsudova who won the silver medal at the last year's World Cup, held in the country.