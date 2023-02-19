Kazakhstan trampoline team's coach shares great pleasure from competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Kazakhstan’s Trampoline Gymnastics Team always comes to competitions in Baku with great pleasure, the team’s Head Coach Sergey Vertyankin told Trend.

"We have been friends with the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for a long time and constantly hold training camps in Baku. The Kazakh national team came to the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics with five athletes,” Vertyankin said.

"Among them are four men and one girl, who participates in the World Cup among adult gymnasts for the first time. They arrived in Baku two weeks before the start to hold training camps here. The choice is not accidental, here is a very good gymnastics arena, all conditions for productive training and preparation have been created. We also took into account the moment of adaptation of athletes before the competition," he noted.

According to the head coach of the Kazakh trampoline gymnastics team, his pupils will try out new combinations at the World Cup in Baku.

"The World Cup in Baku is the first start this year. We need to try out combinations, which we plan to add to the programs at future competitions. The selection for the 2024 Olympic Games is underway and the first start is important from this point of view, the next Trampoline World Cup will take place in the summer, and there is enough time to draw conclusions," Vertyankin added.

The World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held from February 18 through 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participating in the competition are presenting individual and synchronous programs.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by Seljan Mahsudova who won the silver medal at the last year's World Cup, held in the country.