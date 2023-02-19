Baku hosts award ceremony for winners of Trampoline World Cup in synchronized jumping (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The ceremony of awarding the winners and prizewinners of the Trampoline World Cup in the synchronized jumping program for men and women was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Alice Gomes and Camilla Gomes (Brazil) won the gold medal in the women's synchronized jumping program, Svetlana Malkova and Katerina Kuleshova (Ukraine) won the silver medal, and Jessica Stevens and Trinity Van Natta (USA) won the bronze medal.

Nurlana Mammadzade, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), presented the awards to the winners and prizewinners.

In the men's synchronized jumping program, Danil Mussabayev and Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan) took the first place, Kayo Laukstermann and Fabian Vogel (Germany) took the second place, and Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (Portugal) took the third position.

The awards were presented to the winners and prizewinners by the Secretary General of the Latvian Gymnastics Federation, Natalia Prokofieva.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.