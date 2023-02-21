Azerbaijan's MoD warns of planned disposal of unusable ammunition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. In compliance with safety measures, the Azerbaijan Army Units continue to dispose of expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the ammunition disposal process will be carried out until 25.02.2023 at the Seyfali training range.

"The public will be periodically informed about the ongoing blasting work. We once again urge the population not to panic and bring to attention that there is no cause for concern," said the statement.