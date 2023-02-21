Azerbaijani police exposes local drug-trafficking scheme orchestrated by Iranian citizen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Members of a gang involved in drug trafficking were detained in Bina village of Azerbaijan's Baku during operations carried out by the police department of the Khazar district, press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, as a result of the operation, Elnur Asadov and seven members of the gang lead by him, were detained.

During the investigation it was revealed that Asadov met an unknown Iranian citizen on social media and was spreading drugs, following the latter's instructions.

During the inspection of Asadov's house and car, about one kilogram of heroin and methamphetamine was found.

Criminal case has been opened on the fact under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and the investigative measures are ongoing.

Previously, an organized criminal group led by an Iranian citizen Omid Karimi, who temporarily resided in Baku and arranged drug trafficking in Azerbaijan, was detained.