Azerbaijani military doctors continue to assist injured in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army continues the activities in Kahramanmaras jointly with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani medical team, which is assisting the earthquake victims in the fraternal country, has successfully completed another 10 surgeries and examined 49 injured people.

Azerbaijani military doctors have performed a total of 71 surgeries and provided ambulatory care to 468 people.

The Azerbaijan Army’s 20 military medical personnel, including a general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists, were sent to Türkiye according to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.