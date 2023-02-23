"613 Martyrs of Khojaly" book presented at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The "613 Martyrs of Khojaly" book was presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, on the eve of the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The book dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, which was committed by the Armenian armed forces on the night of February 25-26, 1992.

While speaking at the event, the book’s author Durdana Aghayeva emphasized that it had been published as part of the "Justice for Khojaly!" international campaign, initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva. She outlined the importance of the book in terms of making the truth about the Khojaly genocide known to the international community, as well as to the Azerbaijani youth. Aghayeva stressed that the Khojaly genocide was one of the worst tragedies in the history of not only Azerbaijan, but of all mankind.

Aghayeva, born in Khojaly in 1972, was one of those who survived the horrors of that terrible night. The Armenians held her hostage for eight days. She witnessed Armenian vandalism and was subjected to cruel torture by the Armenians. But the murder of the martyrs didn’t remain unavenged thanks to the brilliant victory gained by the Azerbaijani Army in the second Karabakh war under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

People’s writer Chingiz Abdullayev, eyewitnesses of the Khojaly tragedy, and military experts also delivered speeches at the event. They pointed out the historical merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev in conveying the truth about the Khojaly genocide to the international community. It was noted that only after the great leader’s return to power, the Khojaly tragedy underwent the political and legal assessment for the first time.

Upon the initiative of the national leader, on February 24, 1994, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a Resolution, according to which February 26 was declared the Day of the Khojaly genocide in Azerbaijan.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.