Qarabag FC finished playing in UEFA Conference League

Society Materials 24 February 2023 03:04 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijani Qarabag FC lost to the Belgian Gent in a penalty shootout in the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

Regular time of the match ended with the victory of the representatives of Belgium with a minimum score - 1:0.

So in the first game Qarabag also won with a minimum score, extra time was appointed in the match, in which the teams could not score.

In the penalty shootout, Gent turned out to be stronger with a score of 5:3 and reached the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

