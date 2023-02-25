Five Azerbaijani citizens affected by Türkiye quake undergoing rehab - Social Service Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijani citizens affected by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and their family members who are citizens of other countries are in rehabilitation at the relevant social service institution of the Azerbaijani Social Service Agency, following a medical examination and treatment in the country's healthcare facilities, the Agency told Trend.

At the first stage, six families (22 people) evacuated to Azerbaijan were provided with rehabilitation services in the Agency's relevant social service institution. Meanwhile, rehabilitation efforts with another family (a total of five people, including three children) are currently underway.

Based on the assessment of each person temporarily placed in an institution, the Agency develops a social rehabilitation plan and takes measures for their social reintegration.

Earthquake rehabilitation involves a comprehensive approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of individuals affected by the disaster. It requires a coordinated effort between medical professionals, mental health providers, community organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure that individuals have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild their lives.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.