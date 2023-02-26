Day of Khojaly genocide - one of most tragic days in Azerbaijani history, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. February 26 is one of the most tragic days of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Trend reports.

"Our settlements were destroyed and our people were killed in Khojaly. Women, children and the elderly were tortured and killed, and eventually Khojaly was wiped off the face of the earth," he said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.