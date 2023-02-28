Azerbaijan begins next stage of relocation to Aghali village of Zangilan district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The next stage of the 'Great Return' to the village of Aghali of the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, liberated from occupation, has begun, Trend reports.

At this stage, a total of 20 families (94 people) will relocate to the Aghali village of the Zangilan district.

Some 10 families (50 people) are going to be relocated today, and the other 10 families (44 people) - on March 3.

According to Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Fuad Huseynov, a total of 86 families (420 people) have been relocated to the Aghali village as part of the 'Great Return' program.

Most of the resettled former internally displaced persons (IDPs) live in more difficult conditions. Residents will be provided with jobs by appropriate institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction, and industrial companies.

All infrastructure conditions have been created for the relocated population: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities, etc.

The resettlement process is planned to continue in the coming months.