State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads talks work completed on Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 28. Earthworks within all three tunnels under construction on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband (Zangazur corridor) highway have been completed, Spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli told Trend during a media tour related to the construction of the mentioned road.

According to him, concrete work has also wrapped up on all three tunnels with a total length of 12 kilometers (three lanes in one direction, three lanes in the opposite). Meanwhile, the building of concrete pillars, drainage, and other activities are currently underway within the tunnels.

This highway begins in Fuzuli's Ahmadbayli village and is being built in compliance with the first technical grade. The total project work has been completed 73 percent.

According to the requirements of the Construction rules and regulations, the construction activities implemented under the control of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads are scheduled to be completed in 2024. These infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions make a considerable contribution to the socioeconomic development of liberated districts and villages.