Azerbaijan shares data on de-mined territories of Karabakh Economic Region

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 28. A total of 15 percent of the territory of the Karabakh Economic Region has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding Shusha) Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark within the framework of the meeting of the working group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance.

According to him, the territory of the Aghdam district is cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by 26 percent, the Fuzuli district - by 23 percent, and Tartar district - by 15 percent.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As part of the de-mining process from January 1 through January 30, 2023, a total of 61 anti-personnel, 157 anti-tank landmines, as well as 523 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Meanwhile, in 2022 ANAMA has cleared over 8,780 anti-personnel, 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances from 41,915 hectares of land.