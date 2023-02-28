Azerbaijan aims to ensure its sovereign rights throughout country – State Committee for Family, Women, Children Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan is aimed at ensuring its sovereign rights throughout the entire country, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Republic of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova said at the “Women in the public sector and modern challenges” conference, Trend reports.

She noted that everyone is obliged to make its own contribution to this process.

"Just as we united into a single fist in the Karabakh conflict, the return process to our historical lands will be implemented the same way. The environmental activists are currently making the truth about Karabakh known to the whole world," Muradova added.