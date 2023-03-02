Azerbaijan inspects tank units’ combat readiness - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. In accordance with the 2023 training plan, events were held to inspect the combat readiness of the Azerbaijan Army’s tank units, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Inspection and control classes on operating combat vehicles as well as the destruction of imaginary enemy targets were successfully completed during the activities performed on combined-arms ranges.

The military personnel successfully accomplished the assigned tasks in the events held in order to maintain combat readiness at a high level and further improve the individual skills of the military personnel.

In February 2023, Azerbaijani Army's tank crews accomplished various exercises on driving and fire training on the combined-arms ranges within the combat training plan approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pays special attention to high-quality combat training activities in the army units. The classes, held in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan considering the ways of conducting the modern battle, are focused on the improvement of individual skills and tactical-special training of the military servicemen.