Two victims of shooting in Baku's Khatai district hospitalized in Sabunchu Hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Two victims of the shooting in the Khatai district of Baku were hospitalized in the Sabunchu Hospital, Trend reports citing the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB).

"One man died at the incident scene," the TABIB said.

Ambulance teams were brought to the incident scene. Further information will be provided.

A shooting took place in one of the stores in Baku's Khatai district, which resulted in the death of one person.