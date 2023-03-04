Names of dead, wounded in shooting in Baku's Khatai district revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The names of the dead and wounded during an armed incident in one of the stores of Baku's Khatai district have been revealed, Trend reports.

A person killed during an incident was Rufat Hasanov. He was shot in the head.

Moreover, Samir Sheydayev received two gunshot wounds in the back. Another person, whose name has not become known, was wounded in the right shoulder.

An operational group of law enforcement agencies is working at the scene.

Trial is underway, and measures are being taken to detain a person or persons suspected of committing the act.