One of victims of shooting in Baku's Khatai district released from hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. One of the victims of the shooting in the Khatai district of Baku has been discharged from a medical institution, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

It was noted that he underwent treatment for a diagnosis of dislocation of the shoulder joint and was discharged for outpatient treatment since his condition was assessed as satisfactory.

Another victim of the armed incident, who was operated on due to lung damage at the Sabunchu Hospital, subordinated to TABIB, was transferred to a private medical institution at the request of relatives.

On March 4, an armed incident occurred in one of the supermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku. Two opened fire on Unibank cash couriers. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two were seriously injured.

During the operational-search activities carried out by law enforcement officers, one of the criminals trying to provide armed resistance to the police was killed, and the other was detained and handed over to the investigation.