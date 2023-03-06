Azerbaijan prevents attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran at Julfa customs post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Employees of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Main Customs Department prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs and psychotropic substances, Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee told Trend.

Some 1,452 grams of marijuana, 3,066 grams of methamphetamine, and 6,199 grams of hashish resin were found at the Julfa customs post during a personal inspection of the driver of a Mercedes-Benz truck in transit from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Türkiye.

The fact investigation is underway.

Previously, drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan was suppressed, and violator of the border was detained on February 7. The attempt of border violation occurred near Boyuk Bahmanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district. The violator was found with a significant amount of drugs.