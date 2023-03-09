Artistic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions will start today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries will take part in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days - finals, which will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipments.

Also, according to the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts who scored the highest score will be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.