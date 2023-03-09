Azerbaijani volunteers congratulate women affected by earthquake in Türkiye with March 8 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijani volunteers, who assist quake-affected people, presented gifts to women living in tent cities in fraternal Türkiye on the occasion of March 8, International Women's Day, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

During the gift-giving, the volunteers were joined by the daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sumeyye Erdogan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani volunteers, providing assistance to quake victims in the tent cities in Turkish Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces for almost a month, also help with unloading, sorting, and distributing food, clothing, and medicines, as well as delivering other aid to various points.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. Following the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.