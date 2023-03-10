One of Baku shooting victims is student of Azerbaijan Medical University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. One of the injured during an armed incident in Baku is a student, the Azerbaijan Medical University told Trend.

One of the shooting victims is a 4th year student of the Military Medical Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University Fagan Rahimli.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred in Baku's Nasimi district. Three people were injured following the shooting.

The victims, Fagan Rahimli (born in 2002) and Tamerlan Huseynov (born in 1983), were hospitalized in the Clinical Medical Center.