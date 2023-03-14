Azerbaijan – melting pot of cultures, civilizations, Nobel Peace laureate says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan is a melting pot of cultures and civilizations, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi tweeted, Trend reports.

"Walking through the old city of Baku is like going back in time. Atashgah fire temple, built in the second century, was a place of worship for Parsis and Muslims. Later, it became a temple for Hindus and Sikhs as well in the XVI century," Satyarthi wrote.

The Atashgah temple, also known as the Fire Temple of Baku, is a historical monument located in Surakhani, a suburb of Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan. The temple is built on top of a natural gas vent, which has fueled the "eternal flame" that burns inside the temple for hundreds of years. The flame is considered sacred by Zoroastrians, who believe it represents the eternal light of Ahura Mazda, the Zoroastrian deity.

Today, the temple is a protected historical monument and museum, and is open to visitors who wish to learn more about the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and the ancient Zoroastrian religion.