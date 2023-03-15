Muslim countries recognize Karabakh as integral part of Azerbaijan - Egyptian University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Muslim countries, including Egypt, have expressed support for Azerbaijan in its confrontation with Armenia, Rector of the Egyptian University of Islamic Culture “Nur-Mubarak” Mohammed al-Shahat Abdulhamid Mohammed al-Jindi told Trend on the sidelines of the Baku-based conference on "Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges".

"Karabakh, which has been occupied by Armenia for 30 years, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and the country has managed to fairly fight back its lands following the 2020 second Karabakh war," al-Jindi said.

"It's very important that the rest of the Muslim countries are also on the side of Azerbaijan in this conflict, and be ready to support Azerbaijan if Armenia starts another provocation in Karabakh," the professor added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organize an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which will bring together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

The date of March 15 was proposed to be declared the International Day against Islamophobia at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey (Republic of Niger), held on November 27-28, 2020. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.