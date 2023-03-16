Azerbaijani winners of World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Portugal share impressions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. We were preparing for first place at the World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics, which was held in the city of Maia (Portugal), and we succeeded, Azerbaijani athletes Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Saidli, told Trend reports.

At the World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics, held on March 10-12, Rahimov and Saidli won gold in the combined exercises program.

"The rivals at the World Cup were really strong and well-prepared. Everyone tried to do their best. The main rivals at the competition were athletes from Israel. Everyone fights for awards, but the course of the competition is impossible to predict, sometimes even the strongest athlete can make a mistake, and the rival, whom you considered weaker, can get ahead," said Saidli.

Aghasif Rahimov noted that the World Cup in Portugal was the first competition for their pair this season.

"These were our first competitions this season. We try to perform flawlessly with complex elements in our programs, and, certainly, we also keep artistry in mind. Gymnasts from Israel were at our training camp and knew our tactics. They knew how we train and prepare; therefore, we decided to surprise them with our program. At the World Cup, we received a high score for the complexity of the elements. Of course, we are glad to win; when the Azerbaijani anthem sounds, these are inexpressible feelings; you feel proud," Rahimov said.

The gymnasts added that ahead of them is the World Cup stage, which will be held in Belgium, where they will perform with the same program, and possibly make changes to some elements.

Currently, Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Saidli are taking part in the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, held on March 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

