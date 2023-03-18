Azerbaijan delivers new fire trucks to liberated territories (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on March 17, 11:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A total of 14 new fire trucks were transferred to the fire departments of Shusha city, Aghdam, Lachin, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Zangilan and Gubadli districts, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on activities in 2022.

Besides, in order to provide fire safety, 87 auto tanks, three vehicles with pump hoses, two foam extinguishing vehicles, two buses, six trucks, and a total of 100 Russian-made KamAZ and Ural fire trucks, 11 Lada Niva Travel and five Nissan Patrol vehicles, and nine German-made Iveco Magirus fire ladder trucks were purchased for use in the liberated territories, and 41 German-made fire trucks will be purchased in 2023," the report said.

The report of the Cabinet of Ministers has been heard at the Azerbaijani Parliament.