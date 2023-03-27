COVID-19 decreasing in Azerbaijan - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. COVID-19 is decreasing in Azerbaijan, an expert at the Ministry of Health, an infectious disease specialist Vasif Aliyev told Trend.

According to Aliyev, given the number of recovered people in our country, as well as vaccination against the virus, travels to the regions won’t lead to an increase in the number of infections.

“In addition to traveling to the regions, there are many places such as shopping malls, cafes, restaurants, schools, and universities that lead to an increase in cases of infection with the virus. Despite all this, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan is very low,” he said.

Overall, the situation with COVID-19 infection in Azerbaijan is stable, and the number of infected in foreign countries hasn’t grown, as well, added the expert.

Up until now, 829,398 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,104 of them have recovered, and 10,166 people have died. Currently, 128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 910 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,551,009 tests have been conducted so far.