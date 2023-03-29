Treatment of Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa continues after failed assassination attempt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, who got shot during a assassination attempt, is currently undergoing treatment and is under the supervision of doctors, the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

It was noted that Fazil Mustafa was provided with all the necessary medical services.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.