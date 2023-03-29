Nar leads Customer Loyalty Index for 4th consecutive year

According to the results of 2022, "Nar" was named the leading mobile operator of the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index (NPS - Net Promoter Score). For the fourth year in a row, Nar has achieved the highest index in the communication market in the Customer Loyalty Index. The respondents were mostly satisfied with the quality service provided by the mobile operator for an affordable price.

This indicator is also backed by the statistics of the mobile operator's tariffs: the number of subscribers to the "Cavannar 6" and "Cavannar 9" tariffs was up by 135% and 85%, respectively, while a total increase of 13% was observed in the "Full" packages. In order to provide better customer services, 20 centers and dealer stores of the mobile operator were renovated last year, as well as network coverage was strengthened even more by 164 new 4G base stations. The 4G users in Nar network also increased by 7.6% in number.

In 2022, Nar introduced the eSIM service with facial recognition technology for the first time so that customers can get a number without going anywhere. "Nar+" self-service application was introduced for subscribers to control their balances. In addition, since last year, Nar has been offering educational applications such as "LingoKids" and "FluentWorlds" to those who want to learn English, with the first month free and a 70% discount.

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers.