Residents of Azerbaijan's Talish village provided with jobs - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. As part of the implementation of the 'Great Return' to the liberated territories, active employment measures are taken for the residents of the Talish village in the Tartar district, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

At the initial stage, meetings were held with each of the 20 families that had been resettled in the village, as a result of which up to 20 people were employed in various jobs.

Furthermore, preparatory work is also underway to attract residents of the village of Talish to the self-employment program. Professional training courses are arranged for some of the villagers to master new professions.

Jointly with the employers working in these territories, a "Financing of the employee's wages jointly with employers" program will be implemented. As part of this program, the employment of the residents of the village will also be carried out.

Following the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 16, 2022, the "First State Program of the "Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation" was approved. As part of this program, 20 houses were restored and reconstructed in the first stage. Also, within the Great Return program, on March 16, 20 families living in temporary residential areas in Baku, Tartar, Samukh, and Goranboy were relocated to the Talish village of Tartar district.

The village of Talish in the Tartar district was liberated from the Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani Army on October 3, 2020.