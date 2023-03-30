Azerbaijan confirms 69 more COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijan has detected 69 new COVID-19 cases, 17 patients have recovered, and four have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,660 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,134 of them have recovered, and 10,182 people have died. Currently, 344 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 957 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,557,801 tests have been conducted so far.