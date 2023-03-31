Azerbaijan confirms 64 more COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan has detected 64 new COVID-19 cases, and 22 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,724 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,156 of them have recovered, and 10,182 people have died. Currently, 386 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 792 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,558,593 tests have been conducted so far.