Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijan has detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, and 16 patients have recovered, and 2 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,799 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,172 of them have recovered, and 10,184 people have died. Currently, 443 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,155 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,559,748 tests have been conducted so far.