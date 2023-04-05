Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, Trend reports via the press center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the press center, the incident took place on April 4 on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment.

As a result of operational searches, 16 kilograms of marijuana and 1,300 Methadone M40 psychotropic tablets were found and seized.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing.

Previously, another drug smuggling from Iran was prevented on April 2.