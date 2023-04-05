Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health meets with UNDP representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Acting Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev held a meeting with Nuno Queirós, the Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Musayev pointed out that Azerbaijan fruitfully cooperates with various specialized UN structures, namely, the UNDP in a number of areas, as well as in the field of healthcare.

“Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development in 2021-2025 defines the strategic directions of bilateral relations. As a result of the implementation of the Fifth Framework Document, relations between the UN and Azerbaijan have reached the level of partnership," the acting minister said.

"Ensuring universal coverage of health services in Azerbaijan, as well as increasing the resilience of Azerbaijani healthcare to pandemics and acute diseases, is one of the leading directions of our cooperation. Moreover, the projects carried out within Azerbaijan's successful partnership with the UN Development Program are essential to achieve Sustainable Development Goals," Musayev added.

In turn, Acting Resident Representative of UNDP in Azerbaijan Nuno Queirós expressed hope for further successful development of cooperation. Furthermore, in recent years, important efforts have been made in Azerbaijan to transform the healthcare system. Queirós also expressed the readiness of the UNDP to assist in the establishment of medical institutions in the territories liberated from occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the implementation of new joint projects (improvement of health information systems, cooperation to strengthen primary health care, cooperation in the fight against infectious diseases) and on other issues of mutual interest.