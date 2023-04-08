Participants of meeting of TURKSOY for UNESCO visit Jidir Duzu in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. The international delegation which took part in the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of the International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has visited one of the main attractions of Shusha city - Jidir Duzu, Trend reports from the scene.

The foreign guests have seen consequences of the crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation of the city against the cultural and historical monuments of Azerbaijan.

Prior to this, the guests got acquainted with the construction and restoration work carried out in the pearl of the Caucasus - Shusha, visited the city fortress.

The closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY, at which final statement of the meeting participants was declared, has been held in Shusha.

This year, TURKSOY marks the 30th anniversary of its founding.