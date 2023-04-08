Pace of restoration of Azerbaijan's Shusha city is striking - TURKSOY official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. The pace of restoration of Azerbaijan's Shusha city is striking, head of culture and publishing at the International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Nuri Aksu told reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

"The destruction caused by Armenia during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands shocked us greatly. Shusha is the cultural center of Azerbaijan. It’s very sad to see how this city suffered during the occupation period,” Aksu said.

“Today's trip enabled us to see firsthand the consequences of Armenian vandalism. Considering the intensive pace of repair and restoration work that I saw here, I got confidence in the speedy revival of the city's former appearance," he added.

The closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY.

Within the framework of this event, the participants of the meeting got acquainted with one of the attractions of Shusha - Jidir Duzu and the fortress walls.